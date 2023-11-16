Stutzle scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 victory over the Red Wings.

The 21-year-old helped set up both of Brady Tkachuk's tallies in the first period as the Senators raced out to a 4-0 lead, but after they'd squandered that early edge, Stutzle took matters into his own hands to prevent the game from going to a shootout. With just two seconds left on the clock in OT, he lined up a puck that had been deflected into the air, took a two-handed swing at it as it fell to waist level, and watched it wobble over James Reimer's head into the net. Stutzle has three multi-point performances in his last four games, and on the season he's put himself on pace for his first career 100-point campaign with four goals and 20 points in 14 contests.