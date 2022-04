Stutzle had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Both goals were empty netters, but goals are still goals. Stutzle's outburst Tuesday stretched his point streak to six game and eight points (three goals, five assists). He has recently taken off with 20 points, including 15 assists, in his last 18 games. Stutzle is finally showing his third overall draft promise, so 2022-23 could be the next big step.