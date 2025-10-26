Stutzle delivered two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Capitals.

Stutzle delivered helpers in Ottawa's second and third goals, with both goals coming in the first period. The 23-year-old has cracked the scoresheet in three of Ottawa's last four games, tallying five points (one goal, four helpers) in that stretch. Stutzle should continue to find plenty of opportunities to produce for the Senators thanks to his top-six role.