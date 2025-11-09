Stutzle scored two goals Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia.

Stutzle is on a nice run. He has six goals in his past six games, including the winner in overtime Saturday, and he has points in six of his last seven games (six goals, five assists). Stutzle started the season with just two points in his first five contests; he has 14 points, including seven goals, on 25 shots over the next 10 games.