Stutzle notched two assists, one on the power play, in Germany's 5-1 win over France in Olympic qualification round action Tuesday.

Both helpers came in the first period as Germany jumped out to a 3-0 lead, with Stutzle having a hand in tallies by Leon Draisaitl and JJ Peterka. Stutzle has an impressive four goals and six points through four games in the tournament, but the Senators star may need to find another gear Wednesday if Germany is going to get past Slovakia in the quarterfinals.