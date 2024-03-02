Stutzle notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.

It's Stutzle's third multi-point performance in the last eight games, a stretch in which he's amassed three goals and nine points. The 22-year-old hasn't been able to match last season's 39-goal, 90-point pace, but he's still having a strong campaign with 14 goals and 56 points through 58 contests.