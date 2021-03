Stutzle notched two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

The rookie set up both of Ottawa's first two goals to break open a scoreless tie early in the second period. Stutzle won't turn 20 until early in 2022, but he looks like he belongs in the NHL, racking up one goal and eight points in the last eight games and showing some intriguing chemistry with the red-hot Drake Batherson.