Stutzle recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
Stutzle participated in the build-up of both goals Sunday, but his efforts were not enough to lift Ottawa to victory. The 22-year-old playmaker has been productive of late and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his previous 10 appearances, with three goals and 10 helpers, including four on the power play, in that span.
