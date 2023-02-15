Stutzle tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Islanders.

Stutzle got the Senators on the board late in the second period, ripping a wrist shot past Ilya Sorokin. He'd later add an assist on Brady Tkachuk's power-play tally in the third period and a goal in the shootout. Stutzle has six points in his last two games after a four-point outing Monday. The 21-year-old forward is up to 24 goals and 31 assists through 49 games. He's three points shy of his career best of 58, set last season.