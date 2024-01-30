Stutzle tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Nashville.

Stutzle cut Ottawa's deficit to 3-2 midway through the second period, beating Juuse Saros on the rush, before adding an assist on Claude Giroux's game-winner in overtime. The 22-year-old Stutzle now has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his last nine contests. He's up to 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) through 46 games this season.