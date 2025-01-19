Stutzle delivered an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins.

His biggest contribution didn't appear in the box score, as Stutzle had the only successful attempt in the shootout, out-waiting Jeremy Swayman before calmly flipping the puck over the sprawling netminder. It was Stutzle's first multi-point performance since Dec. 11, ending a sluggish stretch that had seen the 23-year-old center manage just four goals and seven points in his prior 16 games.