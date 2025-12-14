Stutzle produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The Senators' power play has been red hot of late, and Stutzle has cashed in by lighting the lamp with the man advantage in three straight games. The 23-year-old center is up to 15 goals and 30 points in 31 games on the season, and 12 of those points -- five goals and seven helpers -- have come on the power play.