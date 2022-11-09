Stutzle scored once and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Canucks.

Stutzle has four goals and seven assists in 12 games this season as he is on a three-game points streak. The talented 20-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2020 Draft and is showing his pedigree at the tender age of 20. He had three shots on goal Tuesday, as well as two hits and a blocked shot.