Stutzle produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Both points came in the second period as the Senators took a 4-3 lead, but the team's offense went cold in the final frame. It was Stutzle's first multi-point performance of the season. Through six games, the 23-year-old has collected two goals and four points while adding 21 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating.