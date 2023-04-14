Stutzle scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.
Both points came in the second period as Ottawa roared back from a 2-0 deficit to take the lead, but Buffalo weathered the storm and regained the momentum in the third. Stutzle recorded three straight multi-point performances to close out the campaign, and the 21-year-old finishes with a career-high 39 goals and 90 points in 78 games.
