Stutzle picked up an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Chicago.

The 22-year-old center snapped a brief four-game point drought with the performance, which tied his longest dry spell of the season. Stutzle has only gotten only the scoresheet seven times in the last 14 games, but five of them were multi-point efforts, and over that stretch he's delivered five goals and 15 points. Better luck on the power play might improve his fantasy consistency -- Saturday's helper was just his second PP point in the last 23 contests, and at least for the moment he's lost his spot on the top unit.