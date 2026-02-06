Stutzle scored the game-winning goal and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Stutzle has scored in five straight contests and has six goals and four assists during a seven-game point streak. He's taking a ton of momentum into his time with Germany at the Olympics. Stutzle is up to 28 goals, 61 points, 145 shots on net, 89 hits, 31 PIM, 38 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 57 appearances this season.