Stutzle (upper body) will miss Tuesday's matchup with Florida but could return against the Lightning on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Stutzle will be out of action for his third consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old center was stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he managed 12 shots, two assists and eight hits. In the meantime, Shane Pinto should continue to feature in a first-lien role with Brady Tkachuk.