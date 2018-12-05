The Penguins traded Lindberg and Stefan Elliott to the Senators in exchange for Ben Sexton and Macoy Erkamps on Wednesday.

Lindberg, who was originally selected by the Senators in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career. He'll report to AHL Belleville, where he'll almost certainly remain for the rest of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories