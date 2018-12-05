Senators' Tobias Lindberg: Dealt to Ottawa
The Penguins traded Lindberg and Stefan Elliott to the Senators in exchange for Ben Sexton and Macoy Erkamps on Wednesday.
Lindberg, who was originally selected by the Senators in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career. He'll report to AHL Belleville, where he'll almost certainly remain for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Penguins' Tobias Lindberg: Signs two-way deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Tobias Lindberg: Dealt to Pittsburgh in huge trade•
-
Golden Knights' Tobias Lindberg: Brought in via trade•
-
Maple Leafs' Tobias Lindberg: Called up to parent club Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tobias Lindberg: Dealt to Maple Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...