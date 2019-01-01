Senators' Tom Pyatt: Cut loose by Ottawa
Pyatt was waived by the Senators on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Pyatt was a liability for the parent club, as evidenced by his stacking just two points (assists) against a minus-16 rating through 37 games. Still, the veteran potentially could be a fit for a different team needing help on the penalty kill.
