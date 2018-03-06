Senators' Tom Pyatt: Dealing with illness
Pyatt was held out of Monday's game against Dallas with flu-like symptoms, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Although it originally looked like a simple rest day for Pyatt, he'll take a night off to recover, and Max McCormick drew into the lineup in his absence. Pyatt has been particularly cold since the start of February, only notching one assist in 16 games, so perhaps the break will help him bust out of the slump. If the 31-year-old still isn't ready to go for Thursday's tilt against Buffalo, McCormick should continue to fill in on the fourth line.
