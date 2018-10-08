Pyatt failed to register a point in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

The rugged winger has yet to tally a point in 2018-19 and remains mostly irrelevant in a fantasy sense. Pyatt's career-high for points in a season is 23, dating back to 2016-17. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native has scored double-digit goals only once in his career so there's no need to consider Pyatt for fantasy deployment at this point.