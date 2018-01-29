Pyatt has scored two goals in his last six games, after only potting four in his first 41 matches.

The tallies were Pyatt's first since Nov. 24, effectively ending a 20 game goalless drought, and he now sits with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) through 47 games. After getting off to a strong start to 2017-18 with nine points in his first 15 tilts, perhaps this will help spark the 30-year-old after the All-Star break, as he needs just seven more points to set a new career high.