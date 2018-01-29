Senators' Tom Pyatt: Lighting lamp recently
Pyatt has scored two goals in his last six games, after only potting four in his first 41 matches.
The tallies were Pyatt's first since Nov. 24, effectively ending a 20 game goalless drought, and he now sits with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) through 47 games. After getting off to a strong start to 2017-18 with nine points in his first 15 tilts, perhaps this will help spark the 30-year-old after the All-Star break, as he needs just seven more points to set a new career high.
More News
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Breaks eight-game point drought•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Picks up assist in win•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Clean bill of health for camp•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Signs two-year extension with Senators•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Fought through ankle malady•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Scores second goal of playoffs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...