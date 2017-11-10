Senators' Tom Pyatt: Picks up assist in win
Pyatt registered an assist on a third-period goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado in Sweden.
That's the fourth-straight game and fifth game in six where Pyatt has scored at least one point. Pyatt has never been a big scorer, so don't overreact to his streak, but he's worth a flier if you're in a tight spot.
More News
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Clean bill of health for camp•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Signs two-year extension with Senators•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Fought through ankle malady•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Scores second goal of playoffs•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Senators' Tom Pyatt: Still warming bench•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...