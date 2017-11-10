Pyatt registered an assist on a third-period goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado in Sweden.

That's the fourth-straight game and fifth game in six where Pyatt has scored at least one point. Pyatt has never been a big scorer, so don't overreact to his streak, but he's worth a flier if you're in a tight spot.

