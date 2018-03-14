Pyatt scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.

This was the first goal in 23 games for Pyatt, and he had just two assists during that span. He entered Tuesday's contest averaging 2:04 of shorthanded ice time per game and starting 60.8 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone, so Pyatt offers very limited fantasy upside.