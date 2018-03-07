Senators' Tom Pyatt: Returns to practice
Pyatt (illness) was back at practice Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Pyatt was forced to sit out Tuesday's clash with Dallas due to the flu, but appears ready to go against the Sabres on Thursday. The Thunder Bay native is currently bogged down in a 20-game goal drought, during which he has garnered a lone helper. Even though the natural center is currently sitting at 17 points, his lack of offensive production could see him fail to reach the 20-point threshold.
