Senators' Tom Pyatt: Scratched Saturday
Pyatt served as a healthy scratch against the Capitals on Saturday.
It was the second time in the last five games that Pyatt has been relegated to a spot in the press box. Even when the Thunder Bay native is in the lineup, he is averaging a mere 10:02 of ice time in his previous 10 contests. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 31-year-old is bogged down in a nine-game pointless streak and is still looking for his first goal of the year.
