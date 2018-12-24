Pyatt served as a healthy scratch against the Capitals on Saturday.

It was the second time in the last five games that Pyatt has been relegated to a spot in the press box. Even when the Thunder Bay native is in the lineup, he is averaging a mere 10:02 of ice time in his previous 10 contests. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 31-year-old is bogged down in a nine-game pointless streak and is still looking for his first goal of the year.