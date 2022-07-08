Hamara was selected 87th overall by the Senators in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Born and raised in the Czech Republic, Hamara has been playing in Finland the past four seasons. He played 24 games with Tappara in Finland's top league this past year, showing very well despite the fact he managed just two assists. Hamara is a responsible rearguard that tends to fly under the radar. His game is steady, if a bit dull, in all three zones. Hamara's decision making with the puck is fine, as are his defensive reads. It's not a particularly exciting overall package, but Hamara has all the makings of a third-pairing NHL regular who could arrive on the scene sooner than many expect.