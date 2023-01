Hamonic recorded an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was easily one of Hamonic's best performances of the season, as the Sens rolled right past the Leafs, who are still 21 points ahead of them in the Atlantic Division standings. Hamonic's cumulative offensive totals aren't noteworthy, but he does have 67 hits and 86 blocked shots through 48 games.