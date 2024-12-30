Hamonic logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Hamonic has two helpers over his last five contests. The 34-year-old defenseman is rarely a source of consistent offense -- his defensive play is what keeps him in the lineup in a top-four role. For the season, he's at three assists, 45 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-8 rating over 35 appearances.