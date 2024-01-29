Hamonic (upper body) could be ready to return following the All-Star break, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Hamonic has already missed the past three games, and is expected to sit out at least two more. He has provided five points, 39 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots, 42 hits and 38 PIM across 40 appearances this campaign.
