Hamonic posted an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Hamonic's first point as a Senator came against his previous team. He helped out on the second of Alex Formenton's goals in the contest. Hamonic hasn't done much on offense this season with eight points in 38 appearances between the Senators and the Canucks. He's added 76 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 65 hits and a plus-5 rating.