Hamonic sustained a lower-body injury Thursday and won't return to the game versus Philadelphia.

Hamonic recorded a plus-1 rating and a shot in 2:31 of ice time before exiting the contest. Going into Thursday's action, he had six goals and 21 points in 74 appearances in 2022-23. Ottawa was already missing defensemen Thomas Chabot (upper body) and Jakob Chychrun (hamstring), so if Hamonic can't play Saturday against Toronto, then the Senators will probably need to call up a blueliner.