Hamonic (neck) will be a game-time decision for Saturday night's matchup with San Jose, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Hamonic's status against the Sharks won't be determined until the Senators take the ice for pregame warmups. If Hamonic is unable to go, look for Jacob Larsson to enter the lineup against San Jose.
