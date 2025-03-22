Hamonic (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday versus New Jersey, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Hamonic didn't end up missing a full game after exiting Thursday's 5-1 loss to Colorado in the third period. He has a goal, five points, 64 hits and 84 blocks in 54 outings in 2024-25. Hamonic is projected to be paired with Thomas Chabot on Saturday.