Hamonic (neck) is good to play Saturday against San Jose.
Hamonic was a game-time decision, but it was ultimately decided that he will draw into the lineup. He's projected to serve on the second pairing with Jake Sanderson. Hamonic has two goals, four points, 26 PIM, 37 blocks and 34 hits in 23 games this season while averaging 18:16 of ice time.
