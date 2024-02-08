Hamonic (upper body) is ready to return for Saturday's contest against Toronto, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Hamonic has two goals, five points, 38 PIM, 42 hits and 69 blocks in 40 contests in 2023-24. He missed the Senators' final five games before the All-Star break. Now that Hamonic's healthy, he'll likely serve on the third pairing Saturday.