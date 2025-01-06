Hamonic (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Hamonic was previously ruled out for 2-4 weeks due to his lower-body injury, so his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the extra roster spot, the team recalled Nikolas Matinpalo, who could be pressed into service versus the Red Wings on Tuesday if Nick Jensen (illness) remains unavailable.
