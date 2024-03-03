Hamonic (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve, per CapFriendly.
Hamonic was labeled week-to-week Thursday, so this move likely won't impact his timeline. The Senators will have an extra roster spot to work with, though their cap situation may make it difficult for them to make any moves.
