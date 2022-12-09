Hamonic scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

The goal snapped a nine-game point drought for Hamonic. The 32-year-old isn't known for his offense, so it's not surprising to see him go quiet on the scoresheet for extended stretches. He's up to five points, 48 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 39 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 26 contests this season. He should remain in a top-four role.