Hamonic (lower body) is not designated as injured on the Senators' training camp roster released Wednesday.

Hamonic missed the last seven games of 2022-23 with a lower-body injury, and he's no stranger to missing time with injuries due to his heavy shot-blocking style. The 33-year-old had 21 points in 75 outings last season and seems set for a bottom-four role again in 2023-24.