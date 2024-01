Hamonic (upper body) is set to miss Tuesday's clash with Montreal.

Hamonic missed two of the last three games with a lower-body injury and is now dealing with an upper-body hurt that will keep him on the shelf Tuesday. Considering the defenseman has just one point in his last 15 contests, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his absence. Erik Brannstrom will return to the lineup with Hamonic unavailable.