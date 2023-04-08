Hamonic (lower body) has been ruled out for the rest of this season, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Hamonic suffered the injury versus the Flyers on March 30. The defenseman had six goals and 21 points in 75 games, but he was an offensive force in his last nine games, tallying once and adding six assists. Hamonic was a force on the blue line, blocking 143 shots and adding 109 hits.