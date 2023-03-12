Hamonic logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Hamonic has found a little more offense lately with two goals and three assists over his last eight games. The 32-year-old typically makes more of an impact in his own zone, but it's never a bad thing to see a player chipping in more points. For the season, he's produced five goals, 10 helpers, 112 shots on net, 121 blocked shots, 92 hits, 65 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 65 outings in his most productive campaign since 2018-19.