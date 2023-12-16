Hamonic scored a goal in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Hamonic snapped a nine-game point drought with the tally. The 33-year-old defenseman is hardly a regular contributor on offense, and he's been limited to a bottom-four role for much of the campaign. Overall, Hamonic has four points, 26 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 34 PIM, 24 hits and a plus-3 rating over 25 appearances. His lack of offense makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.