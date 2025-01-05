Hamonic (lower body) will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Hamonic likely suffered the injury in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Blues, when he skated for only 16:45 minutes. With Hamonic set for an extended absence, Jacob Bernard-Docker figures to see a regular role in Ottawa's lineup.
