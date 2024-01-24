Hamonic (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday against Boston, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Hamonic is set to miss his second straight game and fourth in Winnipeg's past five contests. He has two goals, five points, 42 hits and 69 blocks in 40 appearances in 2023-24. Hamonic will likely serve on the third pairing once he's ready to return.
