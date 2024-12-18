Hamonic has gone 14 games without a point after being held off the scoresheet in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Hamonic was scratched once in that span, but he's generally stayed in the lineup this season, especially with Artem Zub (foot) already having suffered two major injuries. Hamonic has just one assist to go with 36 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 33 hits and a minus-9 rating over 30 appearances this season.