Hamonic scored a goal on two shots, his first of the year, against the Canucks on Tuesday.
Hamonic isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse considering hasn't reached the 15-point threshold in three straight seasons. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him offering much in the way of offensive production this year, limiting him to mid-range fantasy value.
