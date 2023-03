Hamonic scored two goals on seven shots, leading the Senators to a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The second star of the game, Hamonic opened the scoring off a one-timer from the point. He would score his second of the game off a rebound in front of Elvis Merzlikins. This performance gives Hamonic points in back-to-back games and could mark the start of an offensive hot streak for the defenseman. On the season, Hamonic has five goals and 14 points in 62 games.